Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 21,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 76,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,023,176. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

