Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $149.61. 1,669,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,070. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

