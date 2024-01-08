Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000.

DFEM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. 106,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,610. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

