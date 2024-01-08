Schoolcraft Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

VWO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,876,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

