Schoolcraft Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $36.63. 1,399,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.