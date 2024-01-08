Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 15,344 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $35,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV remained flat at $36.98 on Monday. 434,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,069. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

