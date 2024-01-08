Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. 677,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.