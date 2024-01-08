Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.97

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.97 and last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

