Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 302,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,813. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

