Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Decreased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.97. 383,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,957. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

