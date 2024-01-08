Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Myecfo LLC’s Largest Position

Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 23.9% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Myecfo LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $34,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $54.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.