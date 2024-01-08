Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

