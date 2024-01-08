Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,097,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 9.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $289,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,798. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

