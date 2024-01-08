Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lowered by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.29 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

