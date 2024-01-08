Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $84,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,728,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 407,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,107. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.