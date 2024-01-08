Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Joule Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after buying an additional 452,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,819. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

