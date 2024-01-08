Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Director Donna S. Morea Sells 1,209 Shares

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 228,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.83. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $136.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Science Applications International

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.