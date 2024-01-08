Sean W. Blitchok Sells 4,388 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MeridianLink Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MLNK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. 282,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. MeridianLink, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $25.88.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLNK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MeridianLink by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MeridianLink by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.