Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.72

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 17922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Secom Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Secom had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 8.96%.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

