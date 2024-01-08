SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $71.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 152,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

