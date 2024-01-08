Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 4.2%

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 294,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 467,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $389.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.59 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 728,101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $490,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.