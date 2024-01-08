ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $20.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $697.03. 811,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $668.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.48. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.19 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

