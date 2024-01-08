ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.5% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $18.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $694.22. 582,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.48. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $373.19 and a one year high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

