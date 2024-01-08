ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Raised by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $17.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $694.12. 236,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,696. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.19 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $668.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

