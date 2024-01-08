Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.65

Shares of Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.
Shangri-La Asia Company Profile
Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.
