Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHO shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.24 billion.

