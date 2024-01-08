Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EAH traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 113.40 ($1.44). 17,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,753. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.70. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 132.22 ($1.68). The company has a market cap of £76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,670.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Hallas acquired 37,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £40,024.54 ($50,967.20). Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.