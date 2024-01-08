Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
The Rank Group Price Performance
Shares of RNK traded up GBX 1.52 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 72.52 ($0.92). 120,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.40 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.37). The company has a market cap of £339.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.39.
About The Rank Group
