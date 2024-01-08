Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

The Rank Group Price Performance

Shares of RNK traded up GBX 1.52 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 72.52 ($0.92). 120,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.40 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.37). The company has a market cap of £339.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.39.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

About The Rank Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.