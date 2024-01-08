SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 262,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 351,956 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $20.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial raised their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIBN

SI-BONE Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $468,015.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,871 shares of company stock valued at $553,582. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $55,000.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.