Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Up 13.1%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 272,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 549,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. CL King lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $493.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022,810 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,357,000 after purchasing an additional 283,580 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

