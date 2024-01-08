Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 759.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 364,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,359. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

