Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.