Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.19

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.19 and last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 340214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGD. CIBC set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$887.38 million, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.73.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

