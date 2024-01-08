Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 95.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

TSE:SLS traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 84,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,763. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.38. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Daniel Earle acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

