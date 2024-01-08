Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

DTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of DTC traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,076. The stock has a market cap of $335.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 538,995 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 249,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 894,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

