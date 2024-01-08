Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Down 9.5%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 143,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 156,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -6.56.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

