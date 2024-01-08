Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after buying an additional 869,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,299,000 after buying an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,910. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

