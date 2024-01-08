SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 185,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. 34,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,176. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

