SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Joule Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $923,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 78,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,168. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

