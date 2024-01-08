SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.30. 3,179,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,120. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.