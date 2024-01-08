SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,589,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 2,714,731 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $25.37.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

