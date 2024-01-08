SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $1,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 437.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,545 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.59. 1,916,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

