SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 697,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.31. 4,065,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,230. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

