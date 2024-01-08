SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.01% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $177,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $63.85. 688,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,777. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.