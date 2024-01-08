SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.50

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $93.42, with a volume of 21188904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

