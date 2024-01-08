SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.36. 6,216,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913,256. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

