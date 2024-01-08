SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.23

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.23 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 4868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $943.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXC. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

