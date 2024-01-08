SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 180,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 76,618 shares.The stock last traded at $31.28 and had previously closed at $31.02.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $706.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $16,957,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,238,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,719,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 212,901 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

