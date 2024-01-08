SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 394,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 220,426 shares.The stock last traded at $40.41 and had previously closed at $40.41.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,182,000 after buying an additional 457,974 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,563,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,372,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 162.2% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 331,232 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.