SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

